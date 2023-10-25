Ben Simmons plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Now let's break down Simmons' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Ben Simmons Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-132)

Over 7.5 (-132) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were the best in the league last season, allowing 106.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers conceded 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, second in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers allowed 23 per contest last year, ranking them first in the NBA.

Defensively, the Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, second in the NBA.

Ben Simmons vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 34 4 9 8 0 1 3

