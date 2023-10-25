Cameron Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Now let's dig into Thomas' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-114)

Over 11.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Looking to bet on one or more of Thomas's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 106.9 points per game last season made the Cavaliers the best squad in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the league last year, giving up 41.2 per game.

Allowing an average of 23 assists last season, the Cavaliers were the best squad in the league.

On defense, the Cavaliers allowed 11.3 made three-pointers per game last season, second in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.