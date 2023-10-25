Immanuel Quickley will take the court for the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Boston Celtics.

Let's break down Quickley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game last season, the Celtics were 18th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Celtics allowed 23.1 per game last season, ranking them second in the NBA.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Celtics were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 55 38 8 7 5 2 4 2/27/2023 31 23 3 2 4 0 1 1/26/2023 28 17 5 1 2 0 1 11/5/2022 13 4 2 1 0 0 1

