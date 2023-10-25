Jalen Brunson and the rest of the New York Knicks will be taking on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brunson's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-118)

Over 23.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-112)

Over 5.5 (-112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics conceded 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the league.

The Celtics conceded 44 rebounds on average last year, 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics allowed 23.1 per game last season, ranking them second in the NBA.

The Celtics allowed 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 40 17 4 3 0 0 1 1/26/2023 40 29 4 7 2 2 0 11/5/2022 33 22 3 10 0 0 0

