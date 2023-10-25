Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates face off versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In this article we will dive into Hart's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-123)

Looking to bet on one or more of Hart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.4 points per game last year made the Celtics the fourth-ranked team in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA last year, allowing 44 per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics allowed 23.1 per game last season, ranking them second in the NBA.

The Celtics conceded 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Hart vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 40 10 8 2 1 0 0 2/27/2023 27 12 5 5 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.