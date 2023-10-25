Julius Randle and his New York Knicks teammates face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

We're going to look at Randle's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (+100)

Over 23.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-105)

Over 8.5 (-105) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics gave up 111.4 points per contest last year, fourth in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics allowed 44 rebounds per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

The Celtics were the second-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 23.1.

Looking at three-point defense, the Celtics were fifth in the league last season, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Julius Randle vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 47 31 9 4 5 0 1 2/27/2023 36 23 7 4 3 0 0 1/26/2023 37 37 9 2 5 0 0 11/5/2022 40 29 9 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.