The New York Knicks battle the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Celtics matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-2.5) - -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game last season (posting 117.9 points per game, fourth in league, and allowing 111.4 per contest, fourth in NBA) and had a +535 scoring differential.

The Knicks outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game last season with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allowed 113.1 per contest (12th in the league).

Boston went 45-37-0 ATS last season.

New York compiled a 46-36-0 ATS record last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +1800 - Celtics +400 +175 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.