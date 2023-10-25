In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Boston Celtics are favored by 3.5 points against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 223.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York played 47 games last season that had more than 223.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Knicks games last season was 229.1 points, 5.6 more than this game's over/under.

The Knicks compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, New York won 19 out of the 39 games, or 48.7%, in which it was the underdog.

The Knicks had a record of 7-10 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by New York, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

Last season, the Knicks were 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, they were 27-14-0 ATS (.659).

New York's games went above the over/under 58.5% of the time at home (24 of 41) last season, and 48.8% of the time on the road (20 of 41).

The Knicks put up only 4.6 more points per game last year (116.0) than the Celtics allowed (111.4).

When scoring more than 111.4 points, New York went 33-21 versus the spread and 35-19 overall.

Knicks vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)

Knicks Celtics 116.0 Points Scored (PG) 117.9 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 33-21 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 36-17 35-19 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 45-8 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 38-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 35-16 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-10

