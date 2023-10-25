The New York Knicks open their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, taking on the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Knicks vs Celtics Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks shot at a 47% rate from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.

New York compiled a 29-15 straight up record in games it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics ranked 20th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Knicks ranked third.

The Knicks' 116 points per game last year were just 4.6 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, New York went 35-19.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks put up more points at home (117.3 per game) than on the road (114.8) last season.

The Knicks allowed fewer points at home (113 per game) than on the road (113.2) last season.

At home, the Knicks made 12.3 treys per game last season, 0.7 fewer than they averaged away (13). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (35.7%) than away (35.1%).

