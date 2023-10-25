Mikal Bridges will hope to make a difference for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With prop bets in place for Bridges, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-102)

Over 26.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Over 2.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per contest last season, best in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the league last season, allowing 41.2 per contest.

Conceding an average of 23 assists last year, the Cavaliers were the best squad in the NBA.

On defense, the Cavaliers gave up 11.3 made three-pointers per contest last season, second in the league.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 34 32 6 1 2 0 0 3/21/2023 37 18 4 1 0 0 0 1/8/2023 38 15 2 3 1 0 2 1/4/2023 36 10 7 4 1 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.