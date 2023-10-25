Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks face the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Now let's dig into Robinson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-102)

Over 7.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-118)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.4 points per contest last year made the Celtics the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 44 boards per game.

The Celtics conceded 23.1 assists per contest last year (second in the league).

Conceding 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, the Celtics were fifth in the league in that category.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 44 13 14 0 0 0 1 2/27/2023 32 10 13 0 0 2 2

