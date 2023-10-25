In the season opener for both teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers go up against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on YES and BSOH.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more for the Nets vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOH

YES and BSOH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-2.5) - -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game last season, with a +441 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (25th in NBA) and gave up 106.9 per contest (first in league).

The Nets averaged 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They had a +70 scoring differential overall.

Cleveland put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.

Brooklyn compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread last year.

Nets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +10000 +4000 - Cavaliers +2500 +900 -

