The Brooklyn Nets are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener for both teams at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOH. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -2.5 219.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn played 51 games last season that went over 219.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Nets games last season was 225.9 points, 6.4 more than this game's over/under.

The Nets went 43-39-0 ATS last year.

Last season, Brooklyn was the underdog 38 times and won 14, or 36.8%, of those games.

The Nets were 8-15 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Brooklyn, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Nets vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets' winning percentage against the spread at home was .488 (20-21-0) last season. On the road, it was .561 (23-18-0).

Looking at the over/under, Brooklyn's games went over 18 of 41 times at home (43.9%) and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%) last season.

The Nets' 113.4 points per game were 6.5 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.

Brooklyn put together a 39-20 ATS record and were 41-18 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Nets Cavaliers 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 39-20 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 34-17 41-18 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 38-13 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 27-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 38-20 31-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 46-12

