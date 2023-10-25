Nets vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener for both teams at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOH. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-2.5
|219.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn played 51 games last season that went over 219.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Nets games last season was 225.9 points, 6.4 more than this game's over/under.
- The Nets went 43-39-0 ATS last year.
- Last season, Brooklyn was the underdog 38 times and won 14, or 36.8%, of those games.
- The Nets were 8-15 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by Brooklyn, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets' winning percentage against the spread at home was .488 (20-21-0) last season. On the road, it was .561 (23-18-0).
- Looking at the over/under, Brooklyn's games went over 18 of 41 times at home (43.9%) and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%) last season.
- The Nets' 113.4 points per game were 6.5 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.
- Brooklyn put together a 39-20 ATS record and were 41-18 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Nets
|Cavaliers
|113.4
|112.3
|19
|25
|39-20
|34-17
|41-18
|38-13
|112.5
|106.9
|8
|1
|27-15
|38-20
|31-11
|46-12
