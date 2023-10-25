The Cleveland Cavaliers open their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, going up against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Nets vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets shot at a 48.7% rate from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points above the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

Brooklyn put together a 36-12 straight up record in games it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Nets were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Cavaliers finished 20th.

The Nets averaged 6.5 more points per game last year (113.4) than the Cavaliers gave up to opponents (106.9).

Brooklyn put together a 41-18 record last season in games it scored more than 106.9 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nets averaged 113 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 113.7.

At home, the Nets gave up 110 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 115.

Beyond the arc, the Nets sunk fewer triples away (12.5 per game) than at home (13.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (37.4%) than at home (38.2%) too.

