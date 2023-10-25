Nicolas Claxton and his Brooklyn Nets teammates face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

With prop bets available for Claxton, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 106.9 points per contest last season made the Cavaliers the best team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the league last year, giving up 41.2 per game.

The Cavaliers allowed 23 assists per game last season (best in the NBA).

Defensively, the Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made three-pointers per game last season, second in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 34 11 9 2 0 3 1 3/21/2023 28 13 8 3 0 1 1 12/26/2022 30 10 4 0 0 2 1

