Quentin Grimes and his New York Knicks teammates will match up versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In this piece we'll dive into Grimes' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Over 8.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-112)

Over 2.5 (-112) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (-196)

Over 1.5 (-196) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics conceded 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the league.

Allowing 44 rebounds per game last season, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Celtics allowed 23.1 per game last season, ranking them second in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Celtics were fifth in the NBA last season, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 25 4 0 1 1 1 0 2/27/2023 21 5 0 4 1 1 0 1/26/2023 38 5 4 1 1 1 0

