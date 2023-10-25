RJ Barrett will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

In this article, we dig into Barrett's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-122)

Over 17.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-110)

Over 4.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Over 2.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-108)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics gave up 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics gave up 44 rebounds per contest last season, 18th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Celtics conceded 23.1 per contest last year, ranking them second in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Celtics were fifth in the NBA in that category.

RJ Barrett vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 50 29 11 3 3 1 1 2/27/2023 26 10 7 2 1 0 0 1/26/2023 40 19 4 1 2 0 1 11/5/2022 37 27 4 4 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.