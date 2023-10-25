Spencer Dinwiddie and his Brooklyn Nets teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In this piece we'll break down Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-106)

Over 17.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-118)

Over 6.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Cavaliers allowed 106.9 points per game last year, best in the NBA.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game last season, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 23.0 assists last season, the Cavaliers were the best team in the NBA.

On defense, the Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made three-pointers per contest last season, second in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 42 25 4 12 2 0 1 3/21/2023 38 19 5 11 1 0 0 12/14/2022 32 10 6 7 1 1 0

