Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The contests in a Week 9 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in New York include the Syracuse Orange taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
LIU Post Pioneers at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 26
- Venue: Arute Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Syracuse Orange at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 26
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-3)
Columbia Lions at Yale Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Yale Bowl
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
UMass Minutemen at Army Black Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Army (-9.5)
Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Holy Cross Crusaders at Fordham Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Jack Coffey Field
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Bucknell Bison at Colgate Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Princeton Tigers at Cornell Big Red
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Schoellkopf Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Marist Red Foxes at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Stony Brook Seawolves at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Villanova Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
