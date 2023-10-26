The contests in a Week 9 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in New York include the Syracuse Orange taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

LIU Post Pioneers at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Venue: Arute Field

Arute Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Click here for a full LIU Post/CCSU preview

Syracuse Orange at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-3)

Click here for a full Cuse/Tech preview

Columbia Lions at Yale Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Yale Bowl

Yale Bowl TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

UMass Minutemen at Army Black Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Army (-9.5)

Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Maine Black Bears

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Holy Cross Crusaders at Fordham Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Jack Coffey Field TV Channel: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Bucknell Bison at Colgate Raiders

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Princeton Tigers at Cornell Big Red

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Schoellkopf Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Marist Red Foxes at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

O'Shaughnessy Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Stony Brook Seawolves at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Villanova Stadium

Villanova Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!