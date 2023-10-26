High school football is on the schedule this week in Oswego County, New York, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Tioga County
  • Tompkins County
  • Cattaraugus County
  • Oneida County
  • Dutchess County
  • Broome County
  • Erie County
  • Orange County
  • Lewis County
  • Suffolk County

    • Oswego County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Tully JrSr High School at John C. Birdlebough High School

    • Game Time: 6:25 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Phoenix, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.