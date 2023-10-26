Currently, the New York Rangers (4-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Edmonton Oilers (1-4-1) at Rogers Place on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Connor McDavid C Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG

ESPN+ and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers rank 16th in the NHL with 18 goals scored (three per game).

It has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +5.

Oilers Season Insights

With 17 goals (2.8 per game), the Oilers have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

Edmonton's total of 27 goals conceded (4.5 per game) ranks 31st in the league.

With a goal differential of -10, they are 30th in the league.

Rangers vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-125) Oilers (+105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.