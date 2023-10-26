Rangers vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - October 26
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
Currently, the New York Rangers (4-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Edmonton Oilers (1-4-1) at Rogers Place on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 PM ET.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Lindgren
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Connor McDavid
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Rangers vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers rank 16th in the NHL with 18 goals scored (three per game).
- It has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +5.
Oilers Season Insights
- With 17 goals (2.8 per game), the Oilers have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- Edmonton's total of 27 goals conceded (4.5 per game) ranks 31st in the league.
- With a goal differential of -10, they are 30th in the league.
Rangers vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-125)
|Oilers (+105)
|6.5
