The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-3) in a matchup on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Hokies favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse matchup.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Blacksburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Lane Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia Tech (-3.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Virginia Tech (-3) 47.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
  • The Orange have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.
  • Virginia Tech has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.
  • The Hokies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.