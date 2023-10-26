Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 26
The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-3) in a matchup on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Hokies favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse matchup.
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-3.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-3)
|47.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Syracuse has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
- The Orange have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.
- Virginia Tech has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.
- The Hokies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
