The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-3) in a matchup on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Hokies favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Venue: Lane Stadium

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-3.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-3) 47.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Syracuse has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

The Orange have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

Virginia Tech has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

The Hokies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

