Ben Simmons plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

Simmons, in his most recent game (October 25 loss against the Cavaliers), posted four points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Simmons, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Ben Simmons Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-139)

Over 6.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-111)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114.1 points per game last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Mavericks were the 22nd-ranked team in the league last year, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

Giving up an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Mavericks were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Mavericks were No. 1 in the NBA last season, allowing 11.1 makes per game.

Ben Simmons vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 16 2 3 2 0 0 1 10/27/2022 37 7 8 4 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.