Cameron Johnson and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Johnson put up 12 points and two steals in a 114-113 loss versus the Cavaliers.

We're going to break down Johnson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-111)

Over 14.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Over 2.5 (+132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 114.1 points per game.

The Mavericks conceded 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the league.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.9.

The Mavericks allowed 11.1 made 3-pointers per contest last year, best in the NBA in that category.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 33 22 8 0 5 1 0 10/19/2022 27 15 3 0 3 2 0

