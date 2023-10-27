Cameron Thomas and his Brooklyn Nets teammates take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Thomas, in his most recent game (October 25 loss against the Cavaliers), posted 36 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Thomas' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-110)

Over 16.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-118)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Mavericks allowed 114.1 points per contest last year, 16th in the NBA.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 24.9.

The Mavericks gave up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, best in the league in that category.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 30 19 1 2 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.