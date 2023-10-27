The Miami Heat (1-0), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at TD Garden, face the Boston Celtics (1-0). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-9.5) 217.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics had a +535 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They put up 117.9 points per game, fourth in the league, and gave up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Heat scored 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the NBA) and gave up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 227.4 points per game last season, 9.9 more points than the total for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams put up 221.2 combined points per game last year, 3.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Boston put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Miami went 30-52-0 ATS last season.

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +400 +175 - Heat +3000 +1300 -

