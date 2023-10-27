Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (1-0) face the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The point total in the matchup is set at 217.5.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|217.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents combined to score more than 217.5 points in 61 of 82 games last season.
- Boston's contests last season had an average of 229.4 points, 11.9 more than this game's over/under.
- Boston compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
- Boston finished 52-21 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.2% of those games).
- When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Celtics went 23-9 (71.9%).
- The Celtics have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami combined with its opponents to score more than 217.5 points in 43 of 82 games last season.
- The average total points scored in Heat games last year (217.5) is 1.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Heat covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, Miami was the underdog 23 times and won seven, or 30.4%, of those games.
- Last season, the Heat were at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- Miami has a 27.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics did a better job covering the spread in home games (23-18-0) last season than they did in road affairs (22-19-0).
- At home last season, the Celtics exceeded the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 43.9% of away games (18 of 41 contests).
- Last season the Celtics scored 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more than the 109.8 the Heat conceded.
- Boston had a 40-21 record versus the spread and were 49-12 overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Heat had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
- Looking at the over/under, Miami's games went over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last season, and 17 of 41 on the road (41.5%).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game were only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed.
- Miami went 17-17 versus the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
