A pair of AAC teams square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) take on the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Owls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 43.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 43.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 43.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Owls have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Charlotte has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, the 49ers have an ATS record of 4-2.

Florida Atlantic & Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Florida Atlantic To Win the AAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 Charlotte To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

