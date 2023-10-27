The Atlanta Hawks (0-1) play the New York Knicks (0-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 110 - Hawks 108

Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 1.5)

Knicks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-2.0)

Knicks (-2.0) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.0

Knicks Performance Insights

Last year the Knicks averaged 116.0 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and ceded 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).

New York was top-five last season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 46.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh with 42.0 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Knicks didn't put up many dimes last year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per contest.

New York ranked fifth-worst in the NBA with 12.0 forced turnovers per game, but it helped offset that by ranking third-best in the league averaging 12.0 turnovers per contest.

With 12.6 treys per game, the Knicks were 11th in the NBA. They sported a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 19th in the league.

