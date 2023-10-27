Immanuel Quickley and his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Quickley, in his most recent game (October 25 loss against the Celtics), posted 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Quickley's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-118)

Over 12.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per contest last year, 25th in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds per contest last year, 19th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Hawks were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 26 per game.

Allowing 11.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Hawks were eighth in the NBA in that category.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 24 14 4 2 2 0 1 1/20/2023 36 11 2 1 1 0 0 12/7/2022 25 8 3 3 1 0 0 11/2/2022 29 11 16 4 1 0 0

