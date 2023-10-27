Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Brunson produced 15 points, six assists and three steals in a 108-104 loss versus the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a wager on Brunson's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-104)

Over 24.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-122)

Over 5.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+150)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks were the 19th-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 44.1 boards per game.

The Hawks conceded 26 assists per game last season (22nd in the NBA).

Giving up 11.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Hawks were eighth in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 38 28 9 5 1 0 0 1/20/2023 36 19 0 9 1 3 2 12/7/2022 26 8 4 6 0 0 2 11/2/2022 31 20 1 5 1 1 0

