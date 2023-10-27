Josh Hart and the New York Knicks take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Hart, in his most recent game (October 25 loss against the Celtics), posted seven points and six rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Hart, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-120)

Over 7.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the league defensively last year, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Hawks conceded 44.1 rebounds per game last season, 19th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Hawks were ranked 22nd in the league defensively last season, giving up 26 per game.

On defense, the Hawks conceded 11.9 made three-pointers per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

Josh Hart vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 24 13 5 2 3 1 0 1/30/2023 35 9 12 5 0 1 0

