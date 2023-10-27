Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks will be hitting the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Randle, in his most recent action, had 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 108-104 loss to the Celtics.

In this article, we dig into Randle's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-122)

Over 22.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-111)

Over 8.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the league last year, conceding 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks were the 19th-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 44.1 boards per contest.

The Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.0.

Conceding 11.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Hawks were eighth in the league in that category.

Julius Randle vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 35 25 11 2 3 0 0 1/20/2023 33 32 9 6 3 0 0 12/7/2022 33 34 17 5 6 0 1 11/2/2022 30 14 6 2 0 1 0

