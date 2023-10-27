The New York Knicks (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at State Farm Arena, take on the Atlanta Hawks (0-1). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-1.5) 229.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks scored 118.4 points per game last season (third in NBA) and conceded 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game last season (scoring 116 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 113.1 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA) and had a +240 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 234.4 points per game last season, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 231.2 points per contest last year, 1.7 more points than the total for this game.

Atlanta put together a 36-46-0 record against the spread last season.

New York went 46-36-0 ATS last year.

Knicks and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +1800 - Hawks +8000 +3300 -

