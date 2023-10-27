The New York Knicks (0-1) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 110 - Hawks 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 1.5)

Knicks (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-2.0)

Knicks (-2.0) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.0

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Knicks were the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (116 points per game) last season. Defensively, they were 12th (113.1 points allowed per game).

New York was the second-best team in the league in rebounds per game (46.6) and ranked seventh in rebounds conceded (42) last year.

At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks were third-worst in the NBA last year.

New York was the third-best squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (12) but fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12) last season.

Last year, the Knicks were 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.