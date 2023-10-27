The Atlanta Hawks (0-1) square off against the New York Knicks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSE.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Information

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averaged 25.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson recorded 24 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley put up 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

RJ Barrett's stats last season were 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 31% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Donte DiVincenzo posted 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young put up 26.2 points, 3 boards and 10.2 assists last year. He also sank 42.9% of his shots from the field and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Dejounte Murray collected 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela collected 12 points, 11 boards and 0.9 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu recorded 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1 assists. He sank 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

De'Andre Hunter's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He sank 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Knicks vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks Knicks 118.4 Points Avg. 116 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48.3% Field Goal % 47% 35.2% Three Point % 35.4%

