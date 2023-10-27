The New York Knicks (0-1) take on the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MSG and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -1.5 229.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

In 37 games last season, New York and its opponents scored more than 229.5 combined points.

New York's contests last season had an average of 229.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.

New York was the moneyline favorite 39 total times last season. It went 26-13 in those games.

The Knicks had a 28-15 record last year (winning 65.1% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Knicks' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 19 times in 41 games at home, and they covered 27 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The Knicks eclipsed the total more often when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 24 of 41 home matchups (58.5%). In road games, they hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).

Last season the Knicks put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (116) than the Hawks conceded (118.1).

New York had a 21-12 record versus the spread and were 22-11 overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Knicks vs. Hawks Point Insights (Last Season)

Knicks Hawks 116 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 21-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 31-27 22-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 36-22 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 39-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-10 40-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-8

