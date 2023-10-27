The New York Knicks (0-1) play the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks shot 47.0% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allowed to opponents.

New York had a 20-12 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Knicks were the second-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hawks ranked 10th.

Last year, the Knicks averaged only 2.1 fewer points per game (116.0) than the Hawks gave up (118.1).

New York went 22-11 last season when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks averaged 117.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, they averaged 114.8 points per contest.

New York ceded 113.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 113.2 away from home.

At home, the Knicks made 0.7 fewer treys per game (12.3) than on the road (13.0). However, they owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in road games (35.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Injuries