How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (0-1) play the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSE.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks vs Hawks Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks shot 47.0% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allowed to opponents.
- New York had a 20-12 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.6% from the field.
- The Knicks were the second-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hawks ranked 10th.
- Last year, the Knicks averaged only 2.1 fewer points per game (116.0) than the Hawks gave up (118.1).
- New York went 22-11 last season when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks averaged 117.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, they averaged 114.8 points per contest.
- New York ceded 113.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 113.2 away from home.
- At home, the Knicks made 0.7 fewer treys per game (12.3) than on the road (13.0). However, they owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in road games (35.1%).
Knicks Injuries
