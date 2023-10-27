The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) take on the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES.

Nets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Nets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 124 - Nets 112

Nets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 6.5)

Mavericks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-13.0)

Mavericks (-13.0) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



Over (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.0

Nets Performance Insights

With 113.4 points per game on offense, the Nets were 19th in the NBA last year. At the other end of the court, they allowed 112.5 points per contest, which ranked eighth in the league.

When it came to rebounding, Brooklyn was beaten at both ends of the court last season, as it ranked third-worst in the league in boards (40.5 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.1 per contest).

The Nets put up 25.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 13th in the NBA.

Brooklyn was 11th in the NBA with 12.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th with 13 forced turnovers per game.

With a 37.8% three-point percentage last year, the Nets ranked fifth-best in the NBA. They ranked ninth in the league by draining 12.8 three-pointers per contest.

