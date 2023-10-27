Mikal Bridges and his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bridges, in his last game (October 25 loss against the Cavaliers), put up 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

We're going to look at Bridges' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Over 4.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Over 2.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bridges's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the NBA last year, allowing 114.1 points per game.

The Mavericks gave up 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Mavericks were the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Mavericks were ranked No. 1 in the NBA last year, allowing 11.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mikal Bridges vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 42 16 4 4 2 0 0 12/5/2022 30 13 2 2 2 0 1 10/19/2022 41 13 11 1 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.