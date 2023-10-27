The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) clash with the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and YES.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Mavericks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and YES

BSSW and YES Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-6.5) 229.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game last season (16th in NBA) and allowed 114.1 (16th in league) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

The Nets scored 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the NBA) and gave up 112.5 (eighth in the league) for a +70 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 227.6 points per contest last season, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.

These two teams allowed a combined 226.6 points per game last year, 2.9 fewer points than the total for this contest.

Dallas compiled a 30-51-0 record against the spread last season.

Brooklyn won 43 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 39 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +10000 +4000 - Mavericks +2500 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.