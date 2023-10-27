The Brooklyn Nets (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center, play the Dallas Mavericks (1-0). The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES.

Nets vs. Mavericks Game Information

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posted 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale recorded 8.8 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 5.1 boards.

Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.1 boards.

Dennis Smith Jr.'s numbers last season were 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor.

Ben Simmons recorded 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 boards.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic's numbers last season were 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8 assists per game. He also drained 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Kyrie Irving posted 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists. He sank 40.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest (seventh in league).

Grant Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

Dwight Powell's stats last season included 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He made 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Nets vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Nets 114.2 Points Avg. 113.4 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 47.5% Field Goal % 48.7% 37.1% Three Point % 37.8%

