Nets vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) play the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and YES
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-6.5
|230.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 32 of 82 games last season.
- Games involving the Nets last year averaged 225.9 points per game, a 4.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
- The Nets won 43 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 39 times.
- Brooklyn won 14, or 36.8%, of the 38 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Nets had a record of 4-7 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +190 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by Brooklyn, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets performed better against the spread on the road (23-18-0) than at home (20-21-0) last season.
- In terms of the over/under, Brooklyn's games went over less frequently at home (18 of 41, 43.9%) than on the road (19 of 41, 46.3%) last year.
- The Nets put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Mavericks conceded (114.1).
- When scoring more than 114.1 points, Brooklyn went 26-12 versus the spread and 28-10 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Nets
|Mavericks
|113.4
|114.2
|19
|16
|26-12
|22-20
|28-10
|26-16
|112.5
|114.1
|8
|16
|28-16
|17-25
|33-11
|23-19
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.