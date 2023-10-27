The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) play the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES. The point total in the matchup is 230.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -6.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 32 of 82 games last season.

Games involving the Nets last year averaged 225.9 points per game, a 4.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

The Nets won 43 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 39 times.

Brooklyn won 14, or 36.8%, of the 38 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Nets had a record of 4-7 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Brooklyn, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets performed better against the spread on the road (23-18-0) than at home (20-21-0) last season.

In terms of the over/under, Brooklyn's games went over less frequently at home (18 of 41, 43.9%) than on the road (19 of 41, 46.3%) last year.

The Nets put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Mavericks conceded (114.1).

When scoring more than 114.1 points, Brooklyn went 26-12 versus the spread and 28-10 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)

Nets Mavericks 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 26-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 22-20 28-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 26-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 28-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-25 33-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.