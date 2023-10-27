Nets vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - October 27
Ahead of a game against the Dallas Mavericks (1-0), the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27 at American Airlines Center.
Nets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nicolas Claxton
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|7.0
|7.0
|4.0
|Dariq Whitehead
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
|12.0
|5.0
|3.0
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Luka Doncic: Questionable (Calf), Dwight Powell: Questionable (Illness), Jaden Hardy: Questionable (Ankle)
Nets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and YES
Nets vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-6.5
|230.5
