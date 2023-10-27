Ahead of a game against the Dallas Mavericks (1-0), the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27 at American Airlines Center.

Nets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nicolas Claxton C Out Ankle 7.0 7.0 4.0 Dariq Whitehead SF Out Foot Cameron Johnson PF Questionable Calf 12.0 5.0 3.0

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Luka Doncic: Questionable (Calf), Dwight Powell: Questionable (Illness), Jaden Hardy: Questionable (Ankle)

Nets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and YES

Nets vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -6.5 230.5

