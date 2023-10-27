The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) face the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and YES.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

Last season, Brooklyn had a 32-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 48.5% from the field.

The Nets were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Mavericks finished 30th.

The Nets put up an average of 113.4 points per game last year, just 0.7 fewer points than the 114.1 the Mavericks allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 114.1 points last season, Brooklyn went 28-10.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets put up fewer points at home (113 per game) than away (113.7) last season.

The Nets conceded 110 points per game at home last season, and 115 away.

The Nets sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.1 per game) than away (12.5) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (37.4%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Injuries