How to Watch the Nets vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) face the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and YES.
Nets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Nets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
- Last season, Brooklyn had a 32-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 48.5% from the field.
- The Nets were the 28th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Mavericks finished 30th.
- The Nets put up an average of 113.4 points per game last year, just 0.7 fewer points than the 114.1 the Mavericks allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 114.1 points last season, Brooklyn went 28-10.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nets put up fewer points at home (113 per game) than away (113.7) last season.
- The Nets conceded 110 points per game at home last season, and 115 away.
- The Nets sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.1 per game) than away (12.5) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (37.4%).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Claxton
|Out
|Ankle
|Dariq Whitehead
|Out
|Foot
|Cameron Johnson
|Questionable
|Calf
