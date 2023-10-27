The New York Knicks, Quentin Grimes included, face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 108-104 loss to the Celtics (his most recent game) Grimes produced 11 points.

Below we will break down Grimes' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-108)

Over 8.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the league last year, conceding 118.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the league last year, conceding 44.1 per game.

Allowing an average of 26 assists last season, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 24 6 3 1 2 0 0 1/20/2023 16 10 2 2 2 0 0 12/7/2022 31 23 4 2 5 2 0 11/2/2022 5 0 0 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.