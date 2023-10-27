RJ Barrett and his New York Knicks teammates will take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Barrett, in his most recent game (October 25 loss against the Celtics), produced 24 points.

Now let's examine Barrett's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-104)

Over 19.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Over 2.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the NBA last year, giving up 44.1 per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks conceded 26 per game last season, ranking them 22nd in the league.

Defensively, the Hawks allowed 11.9 made three-pointers per game last year, eighth in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 32 17 5 2 0 0 1 1/20/2023 39 23 3 2 3 0 1 12/7/2022 36 15 7 0 2 0 1 11/2/2022 33 19 5 5 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.