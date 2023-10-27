Spencer Dinwiddie and his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Dinwiddie, in his last game, had five points in a 114-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll break down Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (+100)

Over 13.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Over 2.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the NBA last year, giving up 114.1 points per game.

The Mavericks were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA last season, allowing 44.7 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks were eighth in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 24.9 per contest.

The Mavericks allowed 11.1 made 3-pointers per contest last season, best in the league in that category.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.