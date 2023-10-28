Will Adam Fox Score a Goal Against the Canucks on October 28?
Should you wager on Adam Fox to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Fox stats and insights
- In two of seven games this season, Fox has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Fox averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 15 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
