Should you wager on Adam Fox to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Fox has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Fox averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 15 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

