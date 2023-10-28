Adam Fox and the New York Rangers will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Fox in that upcoming Rangers-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Fox vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Fox Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Fox has averaged 22:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Fox has twice scored a goal in a game this year in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Fox has recorded a point in a game six times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of seven games this season, Fox has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Fox hits the over on his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fox going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Fox Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 15 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 7 Games 2 8 Points 1 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

